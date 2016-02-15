FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs dip as Tokyo stocks rally and stem safety bids
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2016 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs dip as Tokyo stocks rally and stem safety bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday as Tokyo stocks rebounded after last week’s rout, curbing bids for safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose a basis point to 0.085 percent. The yield had sunk to a record low minus 0.035 percent last week when global risk aversion pummelled equities.

The five-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.125 percent, pulling away from an all-time trough of minus 0.265 percent struck on Thursday.

A regular JGB-buying operation, part of the central bank’s debt-purchasing scheme, helped limit losses. The Bank of Japan bought 1.27 trillion yen ($11.15 billion) of one- to 10-year JGBs on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed more than 6 percent on the heels of a rally in European bank stocks and on Wall Street. The benchmark index posted its worst weekly drop since 2008 on Friday.

$1 = 113.9400 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.