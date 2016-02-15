JGBs dip as Tokyo stocks rally and stem safety bids

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday as Tokyo stocks rebounded after last week’s rout, curbing bids for safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose a basis point to 0.085 percent. The yield had sunk to a record low minus 0.035 percent last week when global risk aversion pummelled equities.

The five-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.125 percent, pulling away from an all-time trough of minus 0.265 percent struck on Thursday.

A regular JGB-buying operation, part of the central bank’s debt-purchasing scheme, helped limit losses. The Bank of Japan bought 1.27 trillion yen ($11.15 billion) of one- to 10-year JGBs on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed more than 6 percent on the heels of a rally in European bank stocks and on Wall Street. The benchmark index posted its worst weekly drop since 2008 on Friday.