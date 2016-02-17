JGB yield curve flattens on BOJ's debt-buying operation

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The curve on the Japanese government bonds flattened on Wednesday as yields of longer-dated bonds fell more than others following a regular debt-buying operation by the central bank.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.050 percent, taking cues from an overnight drop by U.S. Treasuries and on caution ahead of Thursday’s 2.5 trillion yen ($21.98 billion) five-year auction. The rise pulled the benchmark JGB yield slightly away from a record low of minus 0.035 percent struck last week.

The 30-year yield fell 3 basis points to 1.040 percent due to a JGB buying operation by the Bank of Japan, which purchased more than 500 billion yen ($4.40 billion) of debt Wednesday across various maturities. The central bank regularly buys JGBs as part of its debt-buying scheme.

Japan’s Nikkei fell more than 2 percent and helped curb losses by shorter-dated JGBs.