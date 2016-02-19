FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs firm as stocks slump, 10-yr yield goes under zero
#Market News
February 19, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs firm as stocks slump, 10-yr yield goes under zero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, supported by weakness in domestic equities and strong results of the Bank of Japan’s bond buying operation.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell 2.0 basis points to minus 0.005 percent, slipping into the negative for the first time since Feb. 10.

The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.705 percent .

Japanese stock prices fell 1.7 percent and the yen strengthened, boosting the safe-haven allure of JGBs. The BOJ’s purchase of bonds totalling 1.27 trillion yen on Friday also produced solid prices, underlining the scarcity of JGBs.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point in price to 151.57.

Japanese short-term interest rates kept falling after the BOJ implemented negative rates on Tuesday, with the three-month repo rate falling to record low of minus 0.155 percent . (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
