JGBs firm as fall in swap rates overwhelms pre-auction selling
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs firm as fall in swap rates overwhelms pre-auction selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Monday, as sharp falls in swap interest rates surprised market players who were bracing for a softer market ahead of a 40-year bond auction the following day.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to minus 0.005 percent while the five-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to minus 0.180 percent.

The 10-year swap rate fell to 0.09/19 percent from 0.11/21 percent the previous day, with banks said to be receiving fixed swap rates in exchange for floating rates - a bet similar in nature to buying in bonds.

Some banks may be receiving swaps instead of buying government bonds, where the 10-year yield has fallen below zero.

The strength in the swap market forced JGB players to cover short positions they made to prepare for the 400 billion yen ($3.54 billion) 40-year JGB auction on Tuesday.

The 40-year JGB yield dropped 5.0 basis points to 1.110 percent while the 30-year yield fell 3.0 basis points to 0.990 percent.

$1 = 112.9700 yen Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
