JGBs gain, 10 to 40-year yields hit record lows after BOJ operation

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Wednesday, with yields from 10 to 40 years hitting record lows after the Bank of Japan’s bond purchase highlighted reluctance of investors to sell bonds with positive yields.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell 5.0 basis points to minus 0.055 percent, breaking below its previous low of minus 0.035 percent hit earlier this month.

The 20-year yield fell 6.5 basis points to 0.600 percent while the 30-year yield also dropped 6.5 basis points to 0.915 percent.

The market was supported by the risk-averse mood amid falls in Japanese and global shares but the gain accelerated after the results of the BOJ’s bond purchase.

The BOJ offered to buy a total of 1.26 trillion yen ($11.28 billion) JGBs.

Its 180 billion yen buying of bonds with 25 years or more to maturity attracted offers of only 311.9 billion, just 1.73 times the BOJ’s purchase, one of the lowest levels in the central bank’s bond-buying operation.

Investors are clinging to longer-dated bonds that still have positive yields as even 10-year bond yields have plunged deeper into negative territory.

The yield curve is flattening sharply beyond the 10-year sector, with the spread between 10 and 20-year yields shrinking to 65 basis points, the smallest in more than a year and compared with over 85 basis point about a year ago.

“What we are seeing is a flattening when yields no longer exist at the short end of the curve. There’s fear that flattening will be irreversible,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The 20-year bonds are becoming the alternative for investors who used to invest mostly in shorter maturities, such as domestic banks.

Many market players expect it will not be long before all JGBs will have yields below one percent, with the yield on 40-year JGBs, currently the longest maturity, falling 6.5 basis points to 1.035 percent.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year bond yield fell 2.0 basis points to minus 0.195 percent.