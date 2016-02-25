FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Long-end JGB yields hit record lows as investors move down the curve
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 3:58 AM / 2 years ago

Long-end JGB yields hit record lows as investors move down the curve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated Japanese government bonds fell to fresh record lows on Thursday as investors continued to move down the curve in search of better returns.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield hit a fresh all-time low of minus 0.060 percent, while the 20-year and 30-year yields also touched record lows of 0.570 percent and 0.880 percent.

JGB yields were already low at the start of the year due to the Bank of Japan’s extensive monetary easing, but their descent accelerated after the central bank went a step further and adopted negative interest rates on Jan. 29.

With 10-year zone yields now stuck firmly below zero, investors like trust banks bought 20-year and 30-year bonds which still offer positive yields, traders said.

Moreover, steady demand from foreign investors have added to the downward momentum in yields of JGBs, which have found favour with investors like sovereign wealth funds looking to diversify their portfolios amid global market turmoil.

Foreign investors can also earn a handsome return because strong Japanese investor demand for the U.S. currency has widened dollar/yen swap spreads sharply, meaning foreign investors can get a premium for swapping their dollars to yen. The yen they gain from the swap is in turn invested in JGBs.

Japan Securities Dealers Association data showed that foreign investors purchased a net 1.4272 trillion yen ($12.72 billion) of Japanese debt in January, by far the largest group of buyers. It also marked the 19th straight month of net buying by foreign investors. ($1 = 112.2200 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.