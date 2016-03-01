JGB yields near record lows after firm 10-year bond auction

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields were near record lows Tuesday, pushed down after the market confirmed robust investor demand at a 10-year debt auction, despite negative yields.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point at minus 0.075 percent. A fall below that level would take the yield to a new record low. The 30-year yield touched a fresh all-time low of 0.835 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday’s 2.4 trillion yen ($21.33 billion) 10-year sale rose to 3.20 from 3.14 at the previous offering in January. The yield on the lowest accepted price was minus 0.015 percent, marking the first time that the yield went below zero at a 10-year auction.

The market drew relief from the outcome as some had feared negative auction yields could crimp demand for the new 10-years.

Despite the low yields, which are negative through many maturities, JGBs have attracted steady demand from investors such as domestic banks which would rather park their money in debt than pay instead of paying for their deposits at the central bank.

In a bid to spur lending and invigorate the economy, the Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates in January, meaning banks are now charged for some of their deposits at the central bank.