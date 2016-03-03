JGBs mixed, with superlong yields hitting fresh lows

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds mostly slipped on Thursday in line with buoyant risk sentiment as equities rallied, but yields in the superlong zone hit fresh record lows.

The Ministry of Finance auctioned 300 billion yen ($2.63 billion) of off-the-run 20-year, 30-year, and 40-year JGBs to enhance market liquidity, and results indicated better-than-expected demand, according to market participants.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 3.65 times from 2.79 at last month’s sale.

The 20-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.465 percent, after earlier dropping as low as 0.435 percent. The 30-year yield was down 2 basis points at 0.760 percent, after earlier dropping as low as 0.735 percent.

But the benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 2 basis points to minus 0.020 percent.

March 10-year JGB futures fell 0.35 point to end at 151.67. Japan’s Nikkei stock index ended up 1.3 percent.