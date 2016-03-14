FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs gain on buyback after correction ahead of BOJ
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

JGBs gain on buyback after correction ahead of BOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Monday, helped by buyback after a market correction over the last three sessions, and ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting outcome on Tuesday.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points to minus 0.050 percent, slipping from three-week high of plus 0.015 percent touched on Friday.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 4.5 basis points to 0.480 percent .

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.39 point in price to 151.92.

Although a majority of market players expect the Bank of Japan to stand pat following its policy review on Tuesday, there is speculation that the BOJ may try to spring a surprise as it has in the past.

Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
