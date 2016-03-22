FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs gain with maturing bonds reinvested back into government debt
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

JGBs gain with maturing bonds reinvested back into government debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday, with the 30-year yield reaching a new record low, as investors reinvested proceeds from maturing debt back into the market.

June 10-year JGB futures nudged up 0.02 point to 151.73. The 30-year yield touched a life-time low of 0.455 percent.

The JGB yield curve has flattened steadily amid persistent investor demand for debt that still offer positive yields. The JGB yield curve through to around the 10-year maturities now yield below zero percent, dragged down by the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy.

The benchmark 10-year yield stood little changed at minus 0.100 percent after hitting an all-time low of minus 0.135 percent last week.

Coupon payments and government bonds maturing on Tuesday added to the yield curve flattening pressure, as investors ploughed back these proceeds into JGBs. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.