March 28, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

JGBs edge down in quiet trade ahead of fiscal year-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, taking their cue from firmer stocks ahead of the end of Japan’s fiscal year.

Trading is winding down ahead of the new fiscal period which begins next month, market participants said.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 450 billion yen ($3.96 billion) of JGBs in the 5- to 10-year zone, as well as 40 billion yen of inflation-linked 10-year JGBs under its massive asset purchase programme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up 1 basis point to minus 0.090 percent, inching away from a record low of minus 0.135 percent hit earlier this month.

June 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to end at 151.87, as the Nikkei stock index finished up 0.8 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.405 percent, while the 30-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.510 percent.

Trading in longer-dated cash bonds has become messier in the wake of the BOJ’s negative interest rate policy unveiled on Jan. 29. About three quarters of JGBs, or up to 12 years to maturity, have negative yields, which has prompted investors to rush to buy 20- and 30-year bonds. ($1 = 113.5300 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

