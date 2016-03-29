JGBs dip as investors tweak bond holdings before fiscal year-end

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday as investors tweaked their debt holdings ahead of the fiscal year-end, generating some selling.

The Bank of Japan did not conduct a bond-buying operation on Tuesday and also removed some support for the JGB market. The central bank regularly buys JGBs as part of its extensive easing scheme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.085 percent. The June 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.09 point to 151.78.

Investors often adjust their portfolios in moves known as “window dressing,” an attempt to post profits and spruce up their portfolios before closing their books for the fiscal year-end. The domestic fiscal year ends on March 31.

The benchmark yield for JGBs slid to a record low of minus 0.135 percent after the BOJ embarked on a negative interest rate policy in January.

The central bank’s adoption of negative rates has driven JGB yields below zero, while also increasing market volatility. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)