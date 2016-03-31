FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs end lower on profit-booking
March 31, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

JGBs end lower on profit-booking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices skidded on Thursday as investors booked profits.

JGBs have rallied since the BOJ unveiled negative rates on Jan. 29, and investors have clamoured to buy superlong JGBs that still offer positive yields.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 5 basis points to a two-week high of minus 0.045 percent after notching a record low of minus 0.135 percent on March 18.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield rose 4 basis points to 0.445 percent and the 30-year JGB yield gained 2.5 basis points to 0.525 percent.

June 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.53 point to end at 151.30. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

