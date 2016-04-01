FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs gain as firm BOJ operation results trigger bargain hunting
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

JGBs gain as firm BOJ operation results trigger bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday on bargain-hunting following strong results of the Bank of Japan’s debt-buying operation.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.5 basis points at minus 0.075 percent, after spiking to a two-week high of minus 0.030 percent.

JGBs were sold broadly the previous day as investors recorded profits to spruce up their books on the last day of the domestic fiscal year.

The BOJ bought a total of 520 billion yen ($4.63 billion) of JGBs on Friday as part of its regular debt-purchasing scheme. The market usually draws relief when the BOJ’s bid to buy a certain amount of bonds is met with enough offers, as that shows the central bank’s easing scheme to pump the market with money is working.

JGBs were also supported as Tokyo’s Nikkei fell more than 3 percent as a downbeat BOJ “tankan” survey of business confidence sapped risk appetite.

$1 = 112.1900 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.