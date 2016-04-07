FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Longer-dated JGBs edge up on firm liquidity-enhancing auction demand
April 7, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Longer-dated JGBs edge up on firm liquidity-enhancing auction demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices edged up on Thursday as the market drew comfort from firm investor demand at a liquidity-enhancing debt auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield was little changed at minus 0.060 percent. The 20-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.360 percent.

The finance ministry sold 400 billion yen ($3.67 billion) of off-the-run super long maturity JGBs on Thursday in a regular auction designed to enhance market liquidity.

In addition to the firm demand seen at the auction, investors were also encouraged by expectations that the Bank of Japan would buy super long bonds on Friday in a regular debt-purchasing operation.

$1 = 109.1300 yen Reporting by the Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

