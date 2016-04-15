FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs edge higher, buoyed by BOJ buying operations
April 15, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

JGBs edge higher, buoyed by BOJ buying operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds firmed on Friday, bolstered by the Bank of Japan’s buying operations.

The central bank bought 350 billion yen ($3.20 billion) of JGBs in the 1- to 3-year zone, 440 billion yen in the 3- to 5-year zone, 220 billion yen in the 10- to 25-year zone, and 180 billion yen of JGBs maturing in over 25 years, under its massive asset purchase programme.

The BOJ’s primary monetary easing tools - cutting interest rates and buying government bonds - are showing diminishing returns and have become less attractive since it adopted negative interest rates in January, sources familiar with the BOJ’s thinking said.

As a result, the BOJ is growing more receptive to the idea of buying more exchange-traded funds (ETF) invested in shares, the sources said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB fell 2 basis points to minus 0.115 percent, while 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.21 point at 151.89.

In the superlong zone, the 30-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.390 percent.

$1 = 109.4000 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets teaml Editing by Richard Borsuk

