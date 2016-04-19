JGBs gain; 20, 30-year yield hits record low

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices held firm after an auction of five-year JGBs attracted solid demand on Tuesday, amid expectations that the Bank of Japan could ease its policy further later this month.

The 30-year JGB yield fell to a record low of 0.325 percent , falling 4.0 basis points from Monday while the 20-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.265 percent , also record low.

Although the market initially dipped in earlier trade following rise in global share markets, the strong support from the Bank of Japan’s gigantic asset purchase scheme overpowered any selling pressure.

Many market players also expect the BOJ to ease its policy, either in the form of additional asset purchases or a further cut in already negative interest rates, at a policy meeting on April 27-28.

The five-year JGB yield dipped 1.0 basis point to minus 0.240 percent after the Ministry of Finance’s 2.4 trillion yen ($22 billion) sale of five-year JGBs attracted strong bids.

The bid-to-cover ratio rose to 4.36 from 3.59 last month.

Shorter interest rates fell after trust banks started imposing negative interest rates on institutional clients such as pension funds and investment trusts this week.

The weighted average of overnight call is estimated to be around minus 0.074 percent. Until last week, before trust banks had started negative rates, the average was around 0 to minus 0.01 percent.

As a result, the benchmark three-month TIBOR fell to 0.078 percent at Tuesday fixing, down from 0.089 percent on Monday and 0.096 percent last week.

The overnight index swap rate also tumbled, with the six month swap falling to record low of minus 0.196 percent, compared to minus 0.191 percent on Monday and minus 0.156 percent last week.