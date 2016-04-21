JGBs edge down despite solid 20-year auction

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Thursday, as firm demand at a 20-year auction failed to offset waning risk aversion and rallying equities.

But the 30-year JGB bucked the trend and edged higher, its yield nudging to a fresh record low.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance offered 1.1 trillion yen ($10.04 billion) of 20-year JGBs with a coupon of 0.400 percent.

The lowest accepted price was 102.40, while the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 3.55 from the previous sale’s 3.08. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices, another demand gauge, narrowed to 0.21 from 0.29 at last month’s sale.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to minus 0.120 percent, a day after matching a record low set late last month.

The 20-year yield added half a basis point to 0.260 percent .

The 30-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.270 percent , after earlier skidding as low as 0.265 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index ended up 2.7 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.12 point at 151.94. ($1 = 109.6000 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Edited by Shri Navaratnam)