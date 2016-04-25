FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs slip on jitters ahead of BOJ policy meeting
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

JGBs slip on jitters ahead of BOJ policy meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday, in anticipation the Bank of Japan may not enhance bond buying if it should further ease monetary policy at its policy-setting meeting later in the week.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 4.5 basis points at minus 0.080 percent, reaching an 11-day peak. The 30-year yield climbed 5 basis points to 0.385 percent.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the BOJ is considering further easing monetary policy by applying negative rates to its lending for financial institutions. The central bank will announce its policy decision after its two-day meeting ends on Thursday.

“This suggests that the BOJ might not increase its bond buying amount if it does ease, and investors with positions centred in the 20-year zone are taking the opportunity to sell them,” said a dealer at a foreign brokerage in Tokyo.

The BOJ has played a key role in driving JGB yields to historic lows through its massive debt-buying scheme, a part of its extensive easing programme. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.