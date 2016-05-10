FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs slip, as strong stocks offset decent 10-year sale
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

JGBs slip, as strong stocks offset decent 10-year sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds slipped on Tuesday as gains in equities offset solid results of a 10-year JGB auction.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to minus 0.095 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.03 point at 151.80. as the Nikkei stock index finished 2.2 percent higher.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance sold 2.18 trillion of 10-year JGBs with a coupon of 0.1 percent. The lowest accepted price of 101.90 was in line with market expectations, and the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices came in at a tight 0.05, matching that of last month’s sale.

The sale drew bids of 3.44 times the amount offered, indicating solid demand, though it was down from the previous sale’s bid-to-cover ratio of 3.89 times.

The superlong zone underperformed, with the 20-year JGB yield adding 2.5 basis points to 0.260 percent, moving away from a record low of 0.220 percent touched in the previous session.

The 30-year JGB yield added 3 basis points to 0.310 percent .

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.