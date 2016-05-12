FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs slip as 30-year auction gets only lukewarm demand
May 12, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

JGBs slip as 30-year auction gets only lukewarm demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Thursday, with yields on longer-dated maturities rising after a 30-year auction drew only lukewarm demand from investors.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.100 percent, and the 30-year yield was up 2 basis points at 0.325 percent, pulling away from a record low of 0.265 percent touched last month.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday’s 800 billion yen ($7.36 billion) 30-year auction slipped to 3.01 from 3.39 at the previous sale.

Dealers said the weaker auction outcome reflected investors’ concerns that supply could swamp demand in super long maturities. The finance ministry will sell 20-year JGBs next week followed by a 40-year bond auction in the following week.

$1 = 108.7200 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill

