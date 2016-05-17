FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs dip on buoyant Tokyo stocks, new 5-year bonds well received
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
May 17, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

JGBs dip on buoyant Tokyo stocks, new 5-year bonds well received

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Tuesday as buoyant Tokyo stocks and an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries put safe-haven debt under mild pressure.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.110 percent. June 10-year futures lost 0.04 point to 151.91.

JGBs remained a favoured asset for many investors under the Bank of Japan’s extensive monetary easing scheme, and Tuesday’s 2.4 trillion yen ($22 billion) five-year debt auction drew ample demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the five-year sale dipped from 4.36 at the previous sale but was still a relatively high 4.15.

The new five-years attracted demand from foreign investors who are able to secure yen cheaply and domestic investors eyeing to sell the JGBs at the BOJ’s regular debt-buying operations, dealers said.

Japan’s Nikkei was last up 0.8 percent thanks to overnight Wall Street gains and a weaker yen. ($1 = 108.9200 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
