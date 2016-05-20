FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs gain on U.S. Treasuries, yields off 3-week peak
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

JGBs gain on U.S. Treasuries, yields off 3-week peak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, tracking rises in U.S. Treasuries overnight as spikes in their yields earlier this week had attracted buyers.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to minus 0.105 percent, off its three-week high of minus 0.075 percent touched on Thursday.

The five-year debt yield also fell 2.5 basis points to minus 0.225 percent, while the 20-year yield dropped 2.5 basis points to 0.260 percent.

The price of 10-year JGB futures gained 0.29 point to 151.81

The Bank of Japan’s bond buying operation on Friday also showed limited selling appetite especially for long maturities even right after a 20-year JGB auction held on Thursday.

In the U.S. bond market, yields dipped on Thursday as comments from New York Fed President William Dudley did not boost expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise rates next month.

The interest rate futures market is currently pricing in about one-third chance of a rate hike in June. (Reporting by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.