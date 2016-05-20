JGBs gain on U.S. Treasuries, yields off 3-week peak

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, tracking rises in U.S. Treasuries overnight as spikes in their yields earlier this week had attracted buyers.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to minus 0.105 percent, off its three-week high of minus 0.075 percent touched on Thursday.

The five-year debt yield also fell 2.5 basis points to minus 0.225 percent, while the 20-year yield dropped 2.5 basis points to 0.260 percent.

The price of 10-year JGB futures gained 0.29 point to 151.81

The Bank of Japan’s bond buying operation on Friday also showed limited selling appetite especially for long maturities even right after a 20-year JGB auction held on Thursday.

In the U.S. bond market, yields dipped on Thursday as comments from New York Fed President William Dudley did not boost expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise rates next month.

The interest rate futures market is currently pricing in about one-third chance of a rate hike in June. (Reporting by Simon Cameron-Moore)