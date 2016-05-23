FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
JGBs little changed, limited response to Aso's tax comments
May 23, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

JGBs little changed, limited response to Aso's tax comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, largely shrugging off comments from Finance Minister Taro Aso that a planned sales tax hike would go ahead.

Aso over the weekend said he had told his U.S. counterpart that Japan would proceed with a sales tax hike as planned.

Investors had long expected the Japanese government to delay a planned tax hike in April 2017 to shore up the economy.

The benchmark 10-year JGB rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105 percent, near the middle of its range in the past month.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.220 percent.

Trading was slow, with only about 14,000 lots of 10-year JGB futures traded, more than 40 percent below the average so far this year.

Although the market was initially supported by soft Japanese share prices following Aso's comments, moderate selling ahead of a re-offer JGB auction on Tuesday was enough to cap any gains in otherwise quiet trade. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

