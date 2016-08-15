JGBs slip after report clouds BOJ's easy policy outlook

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday, after a report highlighted the side effects of negative interest rates and clouded the outlook for the Bank of Japan's easy monetary policy.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 2.5 basis points at minus 0.085 percent, while the 20-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.250 percent.

Japan's financial watchdog estimates that negative interest rates under the BOJ will reduce profits for the country's three big banks by at least 300 billion yen ($2.96 billion) for the year through March 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

"The market likely pondered the possibility of the BOJ refraining from taking interest rates deeper into the negative following the report," said a dealer at a domestic securities house.

The BOJ implemented negative interest rates in February in a bid to boost the economy, under which it charges banks for parking some of their excess reserves at the central bank.

Much of the JGB yield curve fell into the negative, with yields sliding to record lows, after the BOJ adopted negative rates.

JGBs were unfazed by Monday's data which showed Japan's economy grew a modest 0.2 percent in the second quarter, compared with a median forecast for a 0.7 percent expansion.

The market took the GDP figures in stride as it is more focused on the BOJ's comprehensive policy review in September and whether the central bank will suggest any change in strategy.