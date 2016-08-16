JGB futures edge up as Tokyo stocks stumble

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures edged up on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks slipped on a stronger yen and enhanced the appeal of safe-haven debt.

The 10-year September JGB futures were up 0.09 point at 151.44. The futures initially slipped to 151.28 following an overnight fall by U.S. Treasuries before rebounding.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.090 percent.

Super long JGBs, on the other hand, came under pressure ahead of an upcoming liquidity-enhancing auction to be centred on supplying the market with long-term JGBs.

The 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.265 percent .

The Nikkei was down 1.2 percent with the dollar falling to a 5-week low against the yen. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)