JGBs slip, tracking retreat by U.S. Treasuries
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

JGBs slip, tracking retreat by U.S. Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday, with the market tracking an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries.

A bounce by Tokyo equities also dented the appeal of safe-haven debt and weighed on JGBs.

Mid-term JGBs also sagged on caution ahead of Thursday's five-year debt auction, with the five-year yield rising 1.5 basis points to minus 0.160 percent.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.085 percent. The 20-year yield also climbed 1.5 basis points, to 0.285 percent.

Treasuries slipped on Tuesday, with the two-year yield touching a near-three-week high as comments from two top Federal Reserve officials rekindled bets the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates by year-end.

Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.6 percent on bargain hunting following the previous day's fall to a 1-week low. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
