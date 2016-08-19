FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
JGBs edge higher, underpinned by firm U.S. Treasuries
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

JGBs edge higher, underpinned by firm U.S. Treasuries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds firmed on Friday, getting a lift from firmer U.S. Treasuries and underpinned by Bank of Japan purchases.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down half a basis point at minus 0.090 percent, while September 10-year futures ended up 0.06 point at 151.45.

The yield curve modestly flattened, with the 20-year JGB yield shedding 1.5 basis points to 0.265 percent and the 30-year JGB yield falling 2 basis points to 0.330 percent.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 400 billion yen ($4.00 billion) of 1- to 3-year JGBs, 420 billion yen of 3- to 5-year JGBs, and 430 billion yen of 5- to 10-year JGBs under its asset purchase programme.

On Thursday, U.S. Treasury yields fell, pressured by increasing market bets that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest rates.

Also bolstering JGB market sentiment, a Reuters poll published on Friday showed Japanese manufacturers' mood soured in August to its lowest since 2013 when the central bank embarked on aggressive monetary easing, highlighting the weakness in an economy facing declining exports and sluggish consumer spending. ($1 = 100.0800 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.