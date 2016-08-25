FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGB futures edge up after firm liquidity-enhancing auction
August 25, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

JGB futures edge up after firm liquidity-enhancing auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures edged up on Thursday as the market took heart following firm investor demand at a liquidity-enhancing auction.

September 10-year JGB futures were up 0.04 point at 151.50, with caution before Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at a central bankers' meeting on Friday preventing further gains.

The finance ministry sold 500 billion yen ($4.98 billion) of off-the-run JGBs on Thursday in a regular auction designed to enhance liquidity in the market.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.085 percent.

$1 = 100.5000 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team

