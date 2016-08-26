FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
JGBs slip as market tracks Treasuries ahead of Yellen speech
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

JGBs slip as market tracks Treasuries ahead of Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday, with the market tracking an overnight fall in U.S. Treasuries.

Sentiment was cautious with some bracing for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to strike a hawkish tone later in the day, along with other policymakers who have expressed such views over the past week.

Yellen will speak at an annual gathering of world central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.075 percent and the 20-year yield was up 1 basis point at 0.265 percent.

Treasuries retreated on Thursday on weak auction results for new seven-year notes and on jitters ahead of Yellen's speech. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.