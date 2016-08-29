FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
JGBs sag on lacklustre BOJ operation outcome, weaker Treasuries
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

JGBs sag on lacklustre BOJ operation outcome, weaker Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped across the board on Monday, with lacklustre results for the Bank of Japan's regular debt-buying operation and a retreat by Treasuries weighing on the market.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1 basis point at minus 0.065 percent and the 30-year yield rose 3 basis points to 0.375 percent.

Yields rose after the BOJ's offer to buy 320 billion yen ($3.13 billion) of 10-year to 25-year JGBs indicated relatively strong investor selling pressure.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, with yields rose to more than one-month highs on Friday as investors considered whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates at its September meeting, after hawkish but noncommittal comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. ($1 = 102.22 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.