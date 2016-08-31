FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
JGBs slip as stocks rise, Thursday's 10-year sale awaited
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

JGBs slip as stocks rise, Thursday's 10-year sale awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds fell on Wednesday, as equities got a tailwind from a weaker yen and reduced the safe-haven appeal of government debt.

The Nikkei stock index ended up 1 percent at a more than two-week high, as the dollar rose to a one-month high against the yen.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1.5 basis points at minus 0.065 percent, while September 10-year futures ended down 0.10 point at 151.41.

The Ministry of Finance will hold its monthly auction of 10-year JGBs on Thursday.

The yield curve modestly steepened, with the 20-year JGB yield adding 2.5 basis points to 0.335 percent and the 30-year JGB yield also rising 2.5 basis points to 0.420 percent.

Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Niigata, northern Japan on Wednesday that he saw no signs now the bank was reaching its limits in buying bonds or deepening negative rates.

Downbeat economic data provided some support for JGBs. Growth in Japan's industrial output unexpectedly ground to a halt in July after June's gains, underscoring the fragility of factory activity.

Japanese fund managers increased exposure to bonds in their model portfolios in August while trimming their stock holdings to the lowest level on record over the past five years amid monetary policy uncertainty at home, a Reuters survey published on Wednesday showed. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.