10-year JGB yield rises to zero after 5-year sale disappoints

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds slipped on Tuesday, pushing the benchmark yield up to zero percent for the first time in eight weeks, after results of a 5-year auction fell short of market expectations.

The 10-year JGB yield added 2 basis point (bp) to zero percent, its highest level since Sept. 21, the day the Bank of Japan announced its current monetary policy of guiding the 10-year yield around the zero percent mark.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were down 0.19 point at 150.91 in afternoon trade after earlier falling to 150.88, their lowest since Aug. 2.

Sagging U.S. Treasuries prices have added to pressure on JGBs. Yields on Treasury notes have soared in recent days, reflecting expectations that the Trump Administration will embark on inflationary economic policies.

Japan's Ministry of Finance offered 2.4 trillion yen of 5-year JGBs with a 0.1 percent coupon. The sale produced a highest yield of minus 0.150 percent, with 43.6904 percent of the bids accepted at the lowest price of 101.22.

The auction drew bids of 3.56 times the amount offered, down from the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 4.31 times.

