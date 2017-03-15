FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs inch down as market braces for central bank meetings
March 15, 2017 / 3:52 AM / 5 months ago

JGBs inch down as market braces for central bank meetings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices inched down on Wednesday as the debt market braced for upcoming central bank meetings, although sagging equities and a regular debt purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan helped limit the losses.

The two-year and 10-year JGB yields both rose half a basis point to minus 0.255 percent and 0.090 percent , respectively.

Immediate focus was on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later on Wednesday, at which the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Fed's Japanese counterpart concludes its two-day policy meeting on Thursday. While the BOJ is expected to keep policy steady, investors will look for any hints about how long the central bank intends to maintain its ultra loose policy.

Japan's Nikkei shed about 0.3 percent as the yen's recent advance against the dollar stalled.

JGBs also drew mild support after longer-date U.S. Treasury prices rose overnight in the wake of a sharp decline in crude oil prices. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

