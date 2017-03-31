FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs track Treasuries lower, BOJ's bond buying plans awaited
March 31, 2017

JGBs track Treasuries lower, BOJ's bond buying plans awaited

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday tracking a retreat in U.S. Treasuries, with the market bracing for the Bank of Japan's announcement of its monthly debt-buying plans for April.

The BOJ will release its bond-purchase operation plans at 5:00 p.m. Tokyo time (0800 GMT), with some market participants expecting the central bank to trim its buying of shorter-dated JGBs.

The BOJ's massive bond-buying programme has reduced liquidity across maturities, leaving bond investors and dealers to often scramble for JGBs still available in the market. In an attempt to improve liquidity and reduce volatility, the BOJ has been tweaking its bond-buying.

The five-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.125 percent and the benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up half a basis point at 0.065 percent.

Treasury prices fell on Thursday after the final fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product number was revised higher. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

