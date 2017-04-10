JGBs fall slightly, curve steepens as U.S. Treasuries retreat

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Monday from a one-month high hit in the previous session, as U.S. Treasuries retreated after a Fed official said the central bank's plan to shrink bond portfolio would not significantly delay interest-rate hiking cycle.

The 10-year JGB futures dropped 0.04 point to 150.56, while the yield on the benchmark cash 10-year JGB rose 0.5 basis point to 0.050 percent.

U.S. bond yields jumped on Friday following U.S. missile attacks in Syria and weaker-than-expected payroll data.

Many market players attributed the rise to comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, who said the U.S. central bank's plan to shrink its bond portfolio this year would not significantly delay its interest rate-hiking cycle.

The JGB yield curve steepened slightly as yields on longer-dated rose slightly more than shorter ones.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.840 percent while the two-year yield was flat at minus 0.220 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)