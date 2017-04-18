FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
JGBs track Treasuries lower, longer dated bonds sag after surge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 4:45 AM / 4 months ago

JGBs track Treasuries lower, longer dated bonds sag after surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell across the board on Tuesday as the market tracked a broad retreat by U.S. Treasuries.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1 basis point at 0.010 percent after rising to as high as 0.015 percent as prices eased. The 30-year yield climbed 2.5 basis points to 0.760 percent, after hitting a three-month low of 0.735 percent on Monday.

An auction of five-year JGBs drew sufficient demand after the finance ministry reduced their issuance amount to 2.2 trillion yen ($20.2 billion) from 2.4 trillion yen and tightened supply. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday's auction rose to 3.28 from 2.86 at the previous sale in March.

But another measure of demand showed that five-year JGBs may have become too expensive for some buyers following the recent fall in their yields to five-month lows as prices rose.

The tail, the difference between the lowest and average accepted auction prices, was unchanged at a relatively wide 0.04. A shorter tail generally indicates stronger demand.

U.S. Treasury yields rose from five-month lows on Monday as Wall Street shares gained, reducing demand for safe-haven debt.

$1 = 108.9100 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.