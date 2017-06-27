TOKYO, June 27 Japanese government bonds mostly
firmed on Tuesday, bolstered by strong demand at an auction of
two-year notes.
The 10-year cash JGB yield fell half a basis
point to 0.045 percent, while the September 10-year JGB futures
contract finished up 0.13 point at its session high of
150.62.
The Ministry of Finance's sale of 2.2 trillion yen ($19.69
billion) of two-year JGBs with a 0.10 percent coupon produced a
lowest price of 100.4050, with some 67.1989 percent of the bids
accepted at that price.
The sale drew bids of 6.79 times the amount offered, even
higher than the previous sale's robust bid-to-cover ratio of
5.06 times. The tail between the average and lowest accepted
prices narrowed to 0.001, compared with that of last month's
offering at 0.006, indicating even stronger demand for the
bonds.
The two-year JGB yield shed 1.5 basis points
to minus 0.120 percent.
But the superlong zone was treading water, with the 20-year
JGB yield flat at 0.560 percent, while the
30-year JGB yield was unchanged on the day at
0.805 percent.
($1 = 111.7600 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)