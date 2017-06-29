TOKYO, June 29 Japanese government bonds edged
down in thin activity on Thursday, as investors waited for the
Bank of Japan to reveal details of its regular bond-purchasing
operations for July.
The central bank will disclose the details of its buying
intentions in each zone for next month on Friday. The BOJ kept
its ranges intact in June, after trimming the amount of
shorter-dated JGBs it bought compared with previous months in
May and April.
The 10-year cash JGB yield was untraded,
while the September 10-year JGB futures contract
finished down 0.08 point at 150.44.
Superlong yields were flat, while the yield on the two-year
JGB edged up half a basis point to minus 0.120
percent.
The Ministry of Finance floated a plan on Wednesday to
increase the size of short-term Japanese government bond issue
through so-called liquidity-enhancing auctions to ease their
shortage, a senior ministry official said.
The plan was proposed to a gathering of JGB primary dealers,
the official said, adding the ministry will make a final
decision on the plan after sounding out investors' opinions.
Economic data released earlier on Thursday showed Japanese
retail sales rose less than expected last month, falling
substantially from April's annual increase though analysts
expect sales to continue rising as a trend.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)