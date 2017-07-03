TOKYO, July 3 Japanese government bond prices
stabilised on Monday on bargain hunting following last week's
steep fall and the Bank of Japan's regular debt-purchasing
operation.
The two- and five-year JGB yields were both unchanged at
minus 0.120 percent and minus 0.070 percent
, respectively.
The benchmark 10-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.080
percent after rising to a 3-1/2-month high of
0.085 percent late last week as the JGB market tracked a broad
rise in yields by its global peers.
September 10-year futures edged up 0.04 point to 150.15
after shedding about 0.30 point on Friday.
The BOJ on Monday offered to buy a total of 300 billion yen
($2.67 billion) of JGBs with remaining maturities of 10-years or
more.
The bond market showed little reaction to Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party suffering a
historic defeat in an election in the capital Tokyo on Sunday,
signalling potential trouble ahead for the premier.
($1 = 112.4100 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)