JGBs slip after fall in U.S. bonds, selling in futures adds pressure

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices eased on Wednesday in sympathy with falls in U.S. bonds as markets awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day.

Selling was the most active in the futures market, where foreign players have a bigger influence than in the cash bond market.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract dropped 0.15 point to 150.11 by late afternoon.

The yield on the cash 10-year JGB rose 1.0 basis point to 0.075 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.590 percent , while the 30-year yield ticked up 1.0 basis point to 0.860 percent.

Solid results at the Bank of Japan's operation on Wednesday to buy superlong bonds with maturities of more than 10 years gave some support to those tenors, traders said.

The market showed no reaction to remarks by Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso, who said that there are signs that companies will raise prices in the future.

U.S. bond prices fell on Tuesday in part due to a knee-jerk reaction to a rise in Wall Street share prices to record highs. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Lisa Twaronite and Kim Coghill)