JGBs dip after Yellen remarks, BOJ buying curbs losses
May 30, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

JGBs dip after Yellen remarks, BOJ buying curbs losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday, weighed by remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that enhanced the prospect of a near-term U.S. rate hike, although a regular debt-buying operation by the Bank of Japan curbed the losses.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.115 percent. The 30-year yield also climbed half a basis point, to 0.310 percent.

JGBs took early cues after U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday following comments by the Fed chair that a rate increase in the coming months “would be appropriate” if the economy and labour market continued to improve.

The BOJ on Monday purchased a total of 1.24 trillion yen ($11.17 billion) of bonds ranging in maturity from 1-year to 10-years as part of its regular JGB-buying scheme.

The bond market took in stride news that Tokyo was moving towards delaying a consumption tax hike as investors have been expecting such a decision for months. ($1 = 110.9900 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
