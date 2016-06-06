FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs gain as yen surge after U.S. jobs shock hits Tokyo stocks
June 6, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

JGBs gain as yen surge after U.S. jobs shock hits Tokyo stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose across the board on Monday as a surge in the yen following Friday’s much weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data hit Tokyo stocks.

A fall in U.S. Treasury yields in wake of the disappointing jobs report also supported JGBs.

The five-year JGB yield fell a basis point to minus 0.240 percent. The benchmark 10-year yield fell 2 basis points to minus 0.125 percent and the 30-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 0.295 percent.

Caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech later in the session limited the fall in JGB yields.

Tokyo’s Nikkei stooped to a four-week low at one point on Monday.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by only 38,000 last month, the smallest gain since September 2010. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)

