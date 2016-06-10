JGBs rise, pushing yields to fresh record lows

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds gained on Friday in line with a global bid for sovereign debt, with some yields touching fresh record lows.

U.S. Treasury yields skidded to their lowest levels since February overnight against a backdrop of concerns about global growth.

British and German sovereign debt yields fell to record lows on jitters ahead of about Britain’s referendum on European Union membership later this month, as well as the European Central Bank’s commencement of its corporate bond purchase program.

“There is no reason in the near term to expect Japanese yields to rise above these levels, given the global conditions and next week’s event risks,” said a debt manager at a Japanese brokerage in Tokyo.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its two-day policy meeting through Wednesday, while the Bank of Japan concludes its own two-day policy meeting on Thursday.

The 10-year JGB yield shed 2 basis points to minus 0.150 percent, after earlier setting a record low of minus 0.155 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield also set a fresh record low of 0.185 percent, and was last down 2.5 basis points at 0.190 percent , while the 30-year yield dropped 3 basis points to 0.275 percent.

The 10-year swap rate fell to minus 0.00125 percent on Friday, below zero for the first time.

Bank of Japan buying operations also underpinned the JGB market. The BOJ offered to buy 350 billion yen ($3.28 billion)of 1- to 3-year JGBs, 440 billion yen in 3- to 5-year JGBs, and 450 billion yen of JGBs in the 5- to 10-year zone under its asset purchase programme.

June 10-year futures ended up 0.26 point at 152.43.

The BOJ’s adoption of negative interest rates in February has pushed yields on most JGBs below zero, which has made banks reluctant to hold them. Lenders have been paring their JGB holdings since the BOJ began its aggressive stimulus programme in 2013.

The core bank unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said earlier this week that it may withdraw as one of 22 primary dealers for JGBs.