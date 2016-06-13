JGBs gain as investors flee risk, sending yields to record lows

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - The benchmark Japanese government bond yield ventured further into negative territory on Monday, while yields in other tenors also set record lows against a backdrop of tumbling equities and risk aversion that drove investors to the safety of sovereign debt.

The 10-year JGB yield edged down half a basis point to minus 0.160 percent, after earlier setting a record low of minus 0.165 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield also set a fresh record low of 0.180 percent, shedding 1.5 basis points, as did the 5-year yield, dropping half a basis point to minus 0.275 percent .

"Yields were already around record lows hit after the Bank of Japan implemented its negative interest rate policy, so it's not surprising that they would trend lower under these conditions," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

The BOJ's adoption of negative interest rates in February has pushed yields on most JGBs below zero.

June 10-year futures gained 0.05 point to 152.37, as the Nikkei stock index tumbled 3.5 percent.

Overshadowing this week's central bank meetings is the following week's referendum on June 23, when British voters decide whether or not to remain in the European Union.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its two-day policy meeting through Wednesday, while the BOJ concludes its own two-day policy meeting on Thursday. Both are expected to hold policy steady. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)