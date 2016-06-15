JGB yields fall to record lows as Brexit fears heighten risk aversion

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - The yields on benchmark and superlong Japanese government bonds fell to record lows on Wednesday, as risk-averse investors continued to seek the perceived safety of sovereign debt.

The 10-year JGB yield skidded 1 basis point to minus 0.180 percent.

The 20-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.150 percent , while the 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.220 percent.

Asian shares wallowed around three-week lows as investors worried about the possible impact of a “Leave” outcome if British voters decide to exit the European Union at next week’s referendum. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)