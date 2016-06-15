FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB yields fall to record lows as Brexit fears heighten risk aversion
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

JGB yields fall to record lows as Brexit fears heighten risk aversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - The yields on benchmark and superlong Japanese government bonds fell to record lows on Wednesday, as risk-averse investors continued to seek the perceived safety of sovereign debt.

The 10-year JGB yield skidded 1 basis point to minus 0.180 percent.

The 20-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.150 percent , while the 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.220 percent.

Asian shares wallowed around three-week lows as investors worried about the possible impact of a “Leave” outcome if British voters decide to exit the European Union at next week’s referendum. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.