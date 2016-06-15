UPDATE 1-JGB yields fall to record lows as Brexit fears heighten risk aversion

(Adds latest market movements)

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - The yields on benchmark and superlong Japanese government bonds fell to record lows on Wednesday, as risk-averse investors continued to seek the perceived safety of sovereign debt.

In the previous session, the 10-year German Bund yield dipped into negative territory for the first time as investors focused on the possible outcome of Britain’s June 23 vote on whether to leave or remain in the European Union.

The 10-year JGB yield skidded 2.5 basis points to minus 0.195 percent. June 10-year futures gained 0.26 point to end at 152.72.

The 20-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.140 percent after touching a record low 0.135 percent earlier, while the 30-year yield fell 2 basis points to a record low of 0.210 percent.

The 5-year yield shed 1 basis point to a record low of minus 0.290 percent

Investors lost their appetite for risk as they worried about the possible impact of a “Leave” outcome if British voters decide to exit the EU.

“It is difficult to imagine JGB yields rising from these levels anytime soon, and in fact, many investors believe they have deeper to go into negative territory,” said a debt manager at a Japanese investment firm in Tokyo.

Bank of Japan buying operations underpinned the market as usual, investors said. Under its asset purchase programme, the central bank offered to buy 350 billion yen ($3.29 billion) of JGBs in the 1- to 3-year zone, 440 billion yen of JGBs in the 3- to 5-year zone, 220 billion yen of JGBs in the 10- to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs maturing in more than 25 years.

Japan’s central bank will conclude a two-day policy meeting on Thursday, and is widely expected to hold steady until after the British referendum despite signs of weakening inflation. ($1 = 106.2600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)