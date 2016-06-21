FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs edge down as risk aversion continues to fade
June 21, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

JGBs edge down as risk aversion continues to fade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday amid an ebb in risk aversion that favoured equities over safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.145 percent, putting further distance between a record low of minus 0.210 percent last week. The 20-year yield also rose half a basis point, to 0.195 percent.

Government bonds like JGBs, German bunds and U.S. Treasuries rallied earlier this month as Brexit worries gripped global markets. But they have recently come down from their highs as polls showed increased support for Britain remaining in the European Union.

Tokyo's Nikkei extended Monday's rally to rise 1.3 percent, adding pressure to JGBs. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
