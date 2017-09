TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - The yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds as well as 20-year JGBs both dropped to record lows on Tuesday, as investors continued to fear the fallout from Britain’s stunning vote last week to exit the European Union.

The 10-year JGB yield skidded 2 basis points to minus 0.220 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 3 basis points to a record low 0.050 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Joseph Radford)