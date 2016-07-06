FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Benchmark 10-year JGB yield falls to record low of -0.265 percent
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

Benchmark 10-year JGB yield falls to record low of -0.265 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - The yields on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond and other long JGBs fell to record lows on Wednesday, as a renewed bout of turmoil struck financial markets amid worries over the global economic fallout from Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

The 10-year yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.265 percent , while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points 0.015 percent after earlier touching a record low of zero .

The 30-year JGB yield also shed 2.5 basis points to a record low of 0.030 percent.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
